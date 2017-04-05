Chemical attack in Syria a "moment of truth" for the world, United Nations

The suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria is a "moment of truth" that must be investigated, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said.

His remarks came as the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the death toll from the attack on Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province on Tuesday has increased to 72 and activists reported renewed air strikes on the same town.

Mr Guterres told reporters at a Syria donor conference in Brussels on Wednesday that he hopes "this moment will be able to mobilise the capacity of all those that have responsibilities in this situation".

He said: "The horrific events of yesterday demonstrate that unfortunately war crimes are going on in Syria, that international humanitarian law remains being violated frequently."

He added that he is "confident that the Security Council will live up to its responsibilities", with major powers set to convene there later in the day.

His comments came just hours before Pope Francis described the latest atrocity in Syria - a conflict which has claimed the lives of an estimated 500,000 people, an "unacceptable massacre".

The UN made the first step to gather evidence of war crimes in Syria. Let’s make sure they deliver! #JusticeforSyria https://t.co/EUaHjXkZTf pic.twitter.com/1HAgg973bF — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) March 15, 2017

Speaking on the same issue, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said "all the evidence" he had seen so far suggested it was Bashar Assad’s regime who did it "in the full knowledge that they were using illegal weapons in a barbaric attack on their own people".

He also said he does "not see how a government like that can continue to have any kind of legitimate administration over the people of Syria".

He added that he "would like to see those culpable pay a price for this".

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his government condemns in the strongest possible terms the chemical weapons attack against civilians, including children, at Khan Sheikhoun.

He said in a statement Wednesday that the use of chemical weapons is "illegal and abhorrent."

He said, "While the full facts are still to be determined, if the Assad regime is responsible for this attack those who approved and deployed these weapons must be held accountable."

The Russian Defence Ministry said Khan Sheikhoun had been exposed to toxic agents when a rebel arsenal was hit by a Syrian air strike.

Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said in a statement early on Wednesday that Russian military assets registered a Syrian air force strike on weapons depots and ammunition factory on the eastern outskirts of the town on Tuesday.

He said chemical weapons produced by the factory were used in Iraq.

He added that the same type of chemical weapons had been previously used by rebels in Aleppo, where they had caused symptoms similar to those seen in images from Khan Sheikhoun.

Maj Gen Konashenkov said Russia had provided relevant ground samples from Aleppo to the international chemical weapons watchdog.

Both Russia and Syria both have denied launching the chemical attack.

- Associated Press