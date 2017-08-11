Chelsea Manning to appear on cover of Vogue magazine

US army whistleblower Chelsea Manning is to appear on the cover of next month's Vogue magazine.

The former soldier was given 35 years in prison in 2013 for a major security leak and came out as transgender just a day after sentencing.

Ms Manning has since been released and her gender identity has sparked worldwide debate.

Rebecca Tallon-De Havilland is Ireland's first transgender person to have a full sex change.

“I think the only time that I realised I was an actual boy was when I went to boarding school at seven, it was an all-boys school. It was a huge shock,” she said.

“I just felt like a girl and my private prayer at night used to be that I would wake up like my sister in the morning,” she added.