Chelsea Manning is running for Senate: Here's her first campaign video

Chelsea Manning has shared her first campaign video after declaring her intention to run for a US Senate seat.

Manning announced on Saturday that she would be challenging second-term Democrat Benjamin Cardin for the Maryland Senate seat in November 2018

The transgender activist shared the video on Twitter on Sunday, in which she says: “We live in trying times. Times of fear, of suppression, of hate.

We don’t need more, or better leaders. We need someone willing to fight.

“We need to stop asking them to give us our rights. They won’t support us, they won’t compromise.”

Twitter users have already begun to use the campaign hashtag,  #WeGotThis, to show support for Manning.

However, others online were not so supportive, mentioning her lack of political experience and urging her not to split the Democratic vote.

The former Army intelligence analyst was convicted of leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks and sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013. She was granted clemency by president Barack Obama in January last year.
