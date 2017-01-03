Chelsea fans found guilty over racist incident on Paris train

Four Chelsea fans have been found guilty of racist violence in Paris, almost two years after they allegedly blocked a black man from boarding a Paris metro train.

The Chelsea supporters were given suspended prison sentences ranging from six months to a year. They must also pay €10,000 in damages to the victim.

The incident happened in February 2015 before a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

Video showed Souleymane Sylla being pushed off the train by Chelsea supporters, who were singing: "We're racist, we're racist, and that's the way we like it."

Mr Sylla said: "That's things we used to see in films actually. I used to hear the story of Rosa Parks," referring to the American civil rights pioneer arrested in 1955 for refusing to give her bus seat to a white passenger.

"I didn't believe it would happen to me", he told FranceInfo radio.

Two French anti-racist associations, SOS Racisme and LICRA, backed Mr Sylla's legal action.
