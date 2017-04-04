Chelsea Clinton: I'm not the person to defeat Donald Trump

Chelsea Clinton has said she does not have her sights set on running for public office, and has no intention of running against US President Donald Trump in the next election.

She told CBS This Morning: "I'm definitely not the right person to defeat him in 2020."

The younger Clinton said her mother, who was Mr Trump's Democratic opponent in 2016 - is not focused on politics either.

Instead, she said, Hillary Clinton is writing a book and spending time with Chelsea's two young children.

Asked whether a run for office is inevitable because her parents were both politicians, she would only say that everyone should be willing to fight for programmes and policies they believe in.

She said: "I hope that politics is in all of our DNA."

The former first daughter embarked on a six-state book tour on Tuesday that was scheduled back when she believed her mother was on the way to the White House.

There has been no internal polling, no private discussions with political consultants. No one scheduled the tour - to promote the paperback release of It's Your World, a book aimed at middle-school students - thinking it would be an effective vehicle to launch a serious political run.

She is also preparing to release an illustrated children's book in May that celebrates female leaders.

"There's lots of TBDs in Chelsea's future," Clinton chief of staff Bari Lurie said, using the acronym for "to be determined". ''But right now she's very clear: One of those TBDs is not running for office."

Still, with Hillary Clinton's political career possibly over following a devastating election loss, people cannot stop speculating about whether her daughter intends to take up the family business.

Chelsea Clinton was blunt in the interview with CBS This Morning, but also left the door open.

"No, no, no," she said, noting that she's pleased with her state and local public officials in New York City.

"I clearly don't agree with our president, but I'm definitely not the right person to run to defeat him in 2020," she continued. "So right now, the answer is no. But I think we all need to be asking ourselves that question periodically."

The comments come as her mother's political standing reached new lows. In December, more than 60% of Democrats and independents said Hillary Clinton should not run again for office, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll.

Political operatives in New York say that Chelsea Clinton, who lives in Manhattan, may have more options than her mother's poor numbers suggest.

"The brand here is still pretty strong," said Jefrey Pollock, a New York-based Democratic pollster, referring to liberal New York City and its suburbs. "For right now, if there's a future, it's going to be something more local than national."

Chelsea Clinton continues to serve as vice chairwoman of the board at the Clinton Foundation, an unpaid position that puts her at the centre of decisions about the foundation's future. Among other responsibilities, she plays an active role in fundraising, promotion and programme evaluation.

She is also teaching a class on global health governance at Columbia University and recently joined the board of the internet travel site Expedia.

And she is eager to speak out against President Trump's policies.

Late last week, she warned during a televised fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union that Republican-backed voter ID laws are threatening the right to vote.

AP