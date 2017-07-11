Chelsea Clinton hits back at Donald Trump as he defends his decision to have Ivanka sit in at G20

Chelsea Clinton has hit back at Donald Trump after he made a comparison between her and Ivanka while defending his decision to allow his daughter to stand in for him at the G20 summit.

A photo of Ivanka sitting among world leaders at a meeting was shared by a Russian delegate and drew criticism from many who thought it was inappropriate and reeked of nepotism.

Trump tweeted: “When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!.”

Trump argued, had Clinton sat in for her mother Hillary Clinton at an international summit, the response of “fake news” outlets would be much different.

He tweeted: “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”

In response to the comparison between her and Ivanka, Chelsea said it would never have occurred to either of her parents to offer her a role at an international summit.

She tweeted: “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

Ivanka serves as an unpaid adviser to her father, making her an official White House employee.