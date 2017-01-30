Chelsea Clinton has joined one of the many protests against Trump's travel ban

The weekend saw protests against Donald Trump’s travel ban erupt all over the world.

From airports to city centres, demonstrators took a stand against his sudden move banning entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.

On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea Clinton mobilised in New York to express her outrage over the ban.

Clinton’s sentiments echo the stance her mother Hillary has taken.

She’s not the only high-profile figure who is putting her words into action. Celebrities across the world have also taken a stand, while politicians have been turning up to the public protests.

New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio joined Clinton at Battery Park.

Boston mayor Marty Walsh also joined the effort …

.. where he was joined by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The mayor of Phoenix, Greg Stanton, joined the protest in his own city.

As did LA’s mayor Eric Garcetti.

Increasing pressure from politicians and people both in the US and around the world makes it feel like the issue of the travel ban will not be going away any time soon.
