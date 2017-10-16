Cheerleaders vow to continue protests during US anthem

A group of cheerleaders have vowed to "take a knee" in the stadium tunnel when the US national anthem is played.

Their university moved them off the field after an earlier demonstration.

Kennesaw State University cheerleader Shlondra Young told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the so-called Kennesaw Five will kneel until the US flag "represents what it should".

The cheerleaders said they have paid attention to the nationwide debate over NFL players kneeling during the anthem, and they prayed before doing so at a September 30 game.

Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren told The Marietta Daily Journal he called the school president after that game and was assured the demonstration would not happen again.

School officials said they moved the cheerleaders off the field before games to "improve the fan experience".

AP