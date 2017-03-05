Check out these powerful messages from the NHS rally in London
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of central London to protest about the future of the NHS – with some awesome home-made placards.
Campaigners, medics and members of the public joined the march against NHS cuts and privatisation, which began to the sound of drums, whistles and chants of “Jeremy Hunt, we are here to say, our NHS is here to stay”.
Can't even see how big this is! #OurNHSDemo #OurNHS #NHSMarch pic.twitter.com/jVWyNknrme— Jacqui Berry 🌐 (@jacqui_berry) March 4, 2017
Here are some of our favourite signs.
#OurNHS pic.twitter.com/52GjaJUW2r— Sarah Aitkenhead (@SarahAitkenhead) March 4, 2017
Speaks for itself! #NHSMarch #scrapthecap #OurNHS 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/BuLTK3yfNl— Sophie Fordham (@sophieacfordham) March 4, 2017
#NHSMarch #OurNHS Off to remind Parliament exactly who owns and funds the NHS! pic.twitter.com/8F2NJMDq0j— Ruth Jenner (@mywifenow) March 4, 2017
Retweeted #OLSX BackOffice (@OLSXWatching):— HackneyUNISON (@HackneyUNISON) March 4, 2017
RT @HackneyUNISON #OurNHS pic.twitter.com/Lm3LSvlrKS https://t.co/ITUXzc7Slh
#NHSMarch #OurNHS— Wendy Kelvin (@wendymkelvin) March 4, 2017
Loving the home made signs pic.twitter.com/6IYpHhrO1f
@NHSEngland #OurNHS pic.twitter.com/5vvquJHf52— Anthony (@AnthonyLehal) March 4, 2017
Keep an eye out @drhfidler @TheBMA for this pair on #NHSMarch today #imoncall #OurNHS #OurNHSDemo #SaveOurNHS pic.twitter.com/bCQAV48PnD— John O'Donohue (@themedicaldon) March 4, 2017
#OurNHS pic.twitter.com/MdapUBZCqz— HackneyUNISON (@HackneyUNISON) March 4, 2017
And the prize for the best placard of the day.... #OurNHS pic.twitter.com/xR1rOOiacN— Victoria Smith (@tor1981) March 4, 2017
Well done guys.
