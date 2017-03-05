Check out these powerful messages from the NHS rally in London

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of central London to protest about the future of the NHS – with some awesome home-made placards.

Campaigners, medics and members of the public joined the march against NHS cuts and privatisation, which began to the sound of drums, whistles and chants of “Jeremy Hunt, we are here to say, our NHS is here to stay”.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Here are some of our favourite signs.

#NHSMarch #OurNHS Off to remind Parliament exactly who owns and funds the NHS! pic.twitter.com/8F2NJMDq0j — Ruth Jenner (@mywifenow) March 4, 2017

And the prize for the best placard of the day.... #OurNHS pic.twitter.com/xR1rOOiacN — Victoria Smith (@tor1981) March 4, 2017

(Victoria Jones/PA)

Well done guys.