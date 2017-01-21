Check out these badass placards from women’s marches around the world

Back to Trump presidency World Home

From New Zealand to Dublin to Nairobi, women across the world have been coming together in support of a protest in Washington against the election of Donald Trump and to tackle inequality in general.

As women march, they are sharing pictures of the placards and signs they made and they are really something to behold.

Fill in the blank: boys will be …

From the pun-tastic to the down-right hilarious, comedy has featured strongly in posters from cities around the world.

This one is the perfect reaction to naysayer’s claims that the protesters are too delicate.

Even posters lining the routes are stunning.

Finally, thanks to these guys for sticking up for all the women out there.

KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, New Zealand, Washington, women's march

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World