Check out these amazing Opportunity Rover images after 150 months on Mars

Mars is a planet devoid of all biological life as we know it – but that doesn’t mean it’s unoccupied.

At present the Red Planet is home to several active probes on the ground, including the Curiosity (landed 2012) and Opportunity (landed 2004), not to mention the numerous orbiting instruments flying above its atmosphere.

Opportunity captures an approaching dust storm on its 4,653rd day on Mars (Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU)

Opportunity is among the most impressive of those launched.

Originally intended to last a mere 90 days, the exploration rover has now spent over 150 months photographing the planet’s rocky terrain, and has just reached a significant target in its journey: Perseverance Valley on the western edge of the Endeavour Crater.

Here’s a look at its path through the ancient fluid valley in early 2017:

The route Opportunity took (Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/University of Arizona, NMMNH)

And here are some of the images this amazing little robot has captured in its 13 years as a Martian instrument:

Opportunity on top of the rock abrasion nicknamed Private John Potts (Nasa/JPL-Caltech)

The southern end of Cape Tribulation (Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State Uni)

Look out for the hazy blue cloud of dust in the top left hand corner of this image.

A view of Marathon Valley, as captured by Opportunity in March 2015 (Nasa/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/Arizona State Uni)

You don’t need to be an astrophysics nut to be blown away by those views.