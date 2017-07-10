Charlie Gard's parents pressed for new evidence to allow treatment abroad

The parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard have been told to spell out fresh evidence which might persuade a judge to let them take their child abroad for treatment.

Chris Gard and Connie Yates, who are in their 30s and come from Bedfont, west London, want 11-month-old Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition and has brain damage, to undergo a therapy trial in America.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, where Charlie is being cared for, have said therapy proposed by a doctor in America is experimental and would not help.

Great Ormond Street doctors say life-support treatment should stop.

Charlie's parents asked European court judges in Strasbourg, France, to consider their claims after losing battles in the High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in London. But Strasbourg judges have refused to intervene.