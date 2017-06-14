Charity claims cholera epidemic ravaging Yemen with 105 children contracting disease every hour

Save the Children says a cholera epidemic raging across Yemen is spiralling out of control.

The charity estimates one child is becoming unwell every minute in the Arab nation.

Two years of civil war, near-famine conditions and a lack of clean water have left thousands of people at risk of dying from the disease within months.

The charity said: "The rate of infection has more than tripled over the past two weeks, and 46% of the estimated 5,470 new daily cases of suspected cholera/acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) are children under 15 years.

"This means an average of 105 children are contracting cholera/AWD every hour – or one every 35 seconds.

"More than 30 people a day are already dying, many of them children, and thousands could perish with up to 300,000 cases predicted in the coming months."