Charity claims cholera epidemic ravaging Yemen with 105 children contracting disease every hour
Save the Children says a cholera epidemic raging across Yemen is spiralling out of control.
The charity estimates one child is becoming unwell every minute in the Arab nation.
Two years of civil war, near-famine conditions and a lack of clean water have left thousands of people at risk of dying from the disease within months.
The charity said: "The rate of infection has more than tripled over the past two weeks, and 46% of the estimated 5,470 new daily cases of suspected cholera/acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) are children under 15 years.
"This means an average of 105 children are contracting cholera/AWD every hour – or one every 35 seconds.
"More than 30 people a day are already dying, many of them children, and thousands could perish with up to 300,000 cases predicted in the coming months."
