Charges dismissed over police shooting of unarmed black man

A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.

A Hamilton County judge declined to acquit former officer Ray Tensing over the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop in the city in Ohio.

But the judge dismissed the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in a way that blocks retrial on those counts.

Tensing has said he feared he could be dragged or run over as Mr DuBose tried to drive away.

Two juries could not reach unanimous agreement on the charges, leading to mistrials.

Mr DuBose's family and civil rights groups wanted a third trial. They are now hoping federal authorities reviewing the case will conclude that Mr DuBose's civil rights were violated.