Central Alaska hit by new earthquake

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake has hit the central part of Alaska - the fourth to rock the state over the weekend.

The Alaska Earthquake Information Centre said the quake had an epicentre 27 miles north of Pleasant Valley, a town of about 700 residents.

The earthquake, which had a depth of 6.8 miles, struck at 9.09pm local time. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier Sunday, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Cook Inlet region at 11.58am near Tyonek, a town of about 200 residents. The earthquake had a depth of about six miles.

On Saturday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the Kenai Peninsula region at 8.25pm local time.

The centre reported hours earlier that a 4.9 magnitude earthquake hit part of the Aleutian Islands chain. The quake struck at about 12.43pm in the Fox Islands region of the Aleutians.

AP