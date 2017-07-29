Celebrated photo editor John Morris dies aged 100

John Morris, a celebrated American photo editor who helped bring to the world's eyes some of the most famous photographs of the Second World War and the Vietnam War, has died aged 100.

Morris died on Friday at a hospital in Paris, the city where he had been living for decades, according to his longtime friend Robert Pledge, president and editorial director of the Contact Press Images photo agency.

John Morris in 2014. Pic: AP Photo/Harry Hamburg

Morris edited the historic pictures of the D-Day invasion in Normandy taken by famous photographer Robert Capa in 1944 for Life magazine.

In addition, as picture editor for The New York Times, he helped grant a front-page display to two of the most striking pictures of the Vietnam War by Associated Press photographers Nick Ut Cong Huynh and Eddie Adams.