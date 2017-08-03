CCTV shows the terrifying moment an airport worker was electrocuted by a lightning-struck plane

This is the frightening moment an airport worker was seriously injured when a nearby plane was struck by lightning.

Austin Dunn, 21, was taken to Tampa General hospital with severe burns after the jet he was working under was hit on the tarmac, at Southwest Florida International airport on July 22.

He suffered third-degree burns on his chest, hands and feet after being electrocuted by the bolt, which “went through his right hand and out his left”, his loved ones wrote on a dedicated GoFundMe page.

In the shocking CCTV footage, he can be seen falling to the ground immediately after being struck. Two colleagues, who were working alongside Dunn at the time, rushed to his aid.

Dunn’s family said he also suffered a brain bleed and severe muscle damage.

He is still recovering from the bolt which hit the tail of a Sun Country aircraft in the midst of a storm.