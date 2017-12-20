CCTV released in bid to trace killer of sex offender whose limbs were removed

Scotland Yard has released CCTV footage in a bid to trace the killer of a convicted sex offender, whose limbs were removed from his flat after he was strangled and dismembered.

Noel Brown’s body was found next to his daughter, Marie Brown, 41, at his home in New Butt Lane, Deptford, south-east London, at about 2.30am on Monday December 4.

Ms Brown is believed to have been strangled to death after disturbing the killer when she went to check on her father, 69, on Saturday December 2.

Detectives are keeping an open mind over the motive, but are investigating whether Mr Brown’s murder was linked to his 1999 conviction for a child sex offence.

Officers are trawling through 1,000 hours of CCTV footage, and on Wednesday the Metropolitan Police released images of a man seen carrying a distinctive large backpack.

Detectives have released CCTV of a man they wish to trace following the murder of a father and daughter in #Deptford. DCI Simon Harding "It is extremely important that we find out who this man with the rucksack is as he is now of very significant interest to our investigation” pic.twitter.com/EnPJwNdiya — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 20, 2017

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said the suspect was thought to have visited the flat at least four times as he dismembered Mr Brown’s body.

"Parts of both his arms and a part of one of his legs have been removed from the scene and those have not been recovered," he said.

"In my 27 years of policing, I have not seen anything quite like this."