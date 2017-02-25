CCTV has captured this shocking hit and run on UK city street

Police have released footage of a hit and run in Birmingham, England in an effort to trace the car involved.

The shocking video shows a BMW mounting a pavement and hitting a teenage girl before driving off.

The 17-year-old victim was walking with her mother in Birmingham after a shopping trip when she was hit on January 28.

The car narrowly missed the girl’s mother, who rushed to her daughter’s aid after she was thrown metres forward by the impact.

The teenager was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where she is still recovering from her injuries.

Pc Mark Nicholson said: “A teenager suffered serious neck and head injuries and is still in shock from what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to call us and I want to appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing and come forward.”

Police are attempting the trace the car, described as a dark-coloured BMW 5 series and are appealing for anyone with information to call 101.