Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont calls for talks with Spain without conditions

Catalonia's pro-independence leader has said his regional government is prepared to have talks on independence without preconditions with Spain.

To date, Carles Puigdemont has repeatedly said the right to self-determination must be on the table in any talks.

Spain, in turn, says it cannot discuss an independence referendum as it goes against the constitution.

Mr Puigdemont said on Wednesday that Spain and Catalonia should "have no prior conditions to sit down and talk".

Mr Puigdemont's interview with CNN came before Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy demanded that the Catalan leader clarify whether he had declared independence in a speech on Tuesday.

Mr Puigdemont was not asked in the interview whether he indeed had proclaimed independence.

AP