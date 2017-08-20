Catalan police having difficulty identifying bodies say three terror suspects could be on the run

Catalan Police say up to three terror suspects could be on the run, as they can not identify the remains of bodies recovered in an explosion at a house, south of Barcelona.

The villa in Alcanar is believed to have been a bomb factory, where last week's twin attacks in Spain were being planned.

Officers initially thought it was an accidental gas explosion.

A woman living opposite the house has said she knew it was not just a gas explosion when she heard the noise.

"We weren't really sure what it was but something really big had just happened and I doubt this was only a gas explosion because to me, it smelled like a bomb," she said.