Catalan leader dissolves Catalonia's parliament and calls election

Catalonia's leader has dissolved the regional parliament and called a regional election for December 20 in a u-turn for the separatists.

Carles Puigdemont had earlier appealed to Spain's national Senate, asking senators to reject extraordinary measures proposed by the Spanish government to take direct control of the region.

Mr Puigdemont is expected to make a televised address today.

In an eight-page document submitted to the Senate today, Mr Puigdemont said Madrid is tackling the crisis by "trying to create an even more extraordinary serious situation by taking away the political autonomy of Catalonia".

The Senate is expected tomorrow to approve the Catalan takeover measure, which includes sacking the region's elected government and curtailing powers of the regional parliament, as well as control over police, finances and public media.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy says he wants to use the extraordinary powers to replace legislators in the regional parliament by calling early elections as soon as normality is regained in the region.

Madrid had offered to halt the extraordinary measures if a new election was called in Catalonia, but recently backtracked on that.