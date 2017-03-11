Care agency probes claims of 'semi-naked staff holding online sex chats'

A care agency is investigating after employees were shown allegedly taking part in online sex chats while sitting partly naked at their desks.

Staff bared their breasts in front of a camera while sitting in an office of the Wolverhampton franchise of Caremark, The Sun said.

Footage featured by the newspaper showed a topless employee moving the camera to give a view of the room, where another worker stood up to show her breasts and others waved.

The employees appeared on an adult website for money, the paper said.

The health and social care watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), said its inspectors would investigate.

The chief executive of Caremark, which provides home help services across the UK, expressed shock at the allegations and said two internal investigations are under way.

Kevin Lewis said the care of clients was not at risk as the incident appeared to have taken place in an office, although the Caremark website indicates that the families of those being cared for do sometimes visit the offices.

Mr Lewis said: "We are shocked at the alleged actions of two members of staff employed by the Wolverhampton franchisee. I have spoken to the owner to understand what has happened and what actions have been taken.

"At no time was the care of clients put at risk as the services provided by Caremark are delivered at the client's home. This incident appears to have taken place in an administrative office, but at this time a full investigation is being carried out to determine exactly what has happened.

"Obviously, we cannot discuss the details of the incident until our investigation has been completed. We will work fully with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) regarding this incident."

Owner of the Wolverhampton franchise Chris Williams said he was "shocked and surprised" and added that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

"I am undertaking a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident and we are currently speaking to all those involved," he said.

Andrea Sutcliffe, CQC's chief inspector of adult social care, said: "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and, as the quality regulator, we will always listen and act when any concerns are raised with us.

"In light of this new information, I have asked my inspectors to look into the matter further to ensure that people are being properly looked after - which is what staff employed by Caremark are paid to do."

PA