Car theft suspect dies after falling 160ft from crane in Los Angeles

Back to World Home

A suspected car thief has died after he fell from a loading crane over the Port of Los Angeles.

City fire officials say the man fell about 160 feet to his death on Wednesday night.

It was not clear whether he jumped or fell.

Police spotted the man driving a vehicle reported stolen from a San Bernardino car dealership.

They gave chase and ended up at the port, where the unidentified man ditched the car and began climbing the crane.

He climbed past the stairs and onto sections with no railing high above the ground and the ocean.

Once perched at the top, the man took off his clothes and shoes.

AP

More in this section

Most Read in World