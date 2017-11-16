Car knocks down woman during police chase

A car which was being chased by police in England has run down and injured a female pedestrian.

Officers began pursuing the suspect driver at around 5.09pm in the Camden area of London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The vehicle was being followed up Camden High Street when it crashed into the woman, who is believed to be in her 50s, near the junction with Greenland Road.

She was left with injuries to her leg and head and was treated by the London Ambulance Service.

Several men then fled from the crashed car, with officers managing to capture and arrest one, according to the force.

The other suspects remain on the run.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area.

The crashed car in London. Pic via @Tom_Mouricette on Twitter

Images posted on social media showed what appeared to be a BMW crashed in front of traffic lights near Camden Town tube station.

The dark vehicle had apparently veered off the road and come to a stop next to a set of black railings.