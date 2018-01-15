Car crashes into second floor of Los Angeles dentist’s office

Two people avoided serious injury after their car became airborne and crashed into the second floor of a dentist’s office in Los Angeles yesterday.

Police in Santa Ana, California were dispatched at 5.25am to the 300 block of East 17th Street on Sunday morning, and were shocked to find the white sedan dangling from the building.

Two people escaped with minor injuries when their car crashed into the first floor of a California office building. pic.twitter.com/q744PlvXN8 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 15, 2018

It is believed that the speeding car hit a centre median on the road, launching it into the air.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, one of the occupants of the car managed to get free, while the other needed help from emergency responders.

The car was later extracted from the building by staff from Los Angeles County and the Orange County Fire Authority, using a specialised truck.

- Digital desk