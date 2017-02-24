Car bomb blast near Syria town, captured from IS, kills 35 people

At least 35 people have been killed in a car bomb attack north of a town just captured by Turkish forces and Syrian opposition fighters from Islamic State militants, Turkey's news agency said.

The Anadolu agency said the explosion on Friday killed civilians and Syrian opposition fighters in Sousian village, north of the town of al-Bab.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blast happened near a security post in the village. The Syrian opposition-run Qasioun news agency put the death toll at 45.

The report said the car bomb went off outside a security office where civilians had gathered seeking permission to return to al-Bab.

Al-Bab was captured on Thursday, after more than two months of fighting with IS militants who withdrew from the town but still control areas around it.