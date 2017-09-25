'Cannibal couple' confess to killing and eating 30 people – reports

A Russian couple accused of cannibalism have confessed to killing and eating at least 30 people since 1999, according to reports based on police sources.

Eight body parts from their victims and 19 remains of ‘human skin’ were found at their home in Krasnodar in southern Russia, it’s understood.

The investigation began when a woman’s remains were found at a military academy. Other alleged murders are being checked by police.

A 35-year-old man, named as Dmitry Bakshaev, and his wife Natalia, 42, have been arrested. Both are believed to work and live at a military academy.

Pictures appeared to show a man posing with a severed hand in his mouth, while others depicted a head on a plate surrounded by oranges and human remains pickled in a jar. Another picture showed an alleged female victim, also 35, who was not named.

The pair allegedly drugged their victims to sleep before murdering them.

A worker said: “Each time we tried to enter their room, they started wild shouting and crying.

“Natalia is a scandalous woman, aggressive, so we did not risk it.”