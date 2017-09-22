Candlelit vigil marks 100 days since Grenfell tragedy

A community left devastated by the Grenfell Tower fire united in the shadow of the high-rise for a candlelit vigil, 100 days on from the fire.

Mourners gathered by the Maxilla Social Club in a community space created by local residents to offer those affected by the fire a place to come together.

Hands cupped around candle flames to protect them from the wind, around 100 members of the local community listened to prayers and stood quietly to remember the dead.

Tributes to the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster under the A40 flyover in Kensington, west London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Bishop of Kensington, Graham Tomlin, was the first to speak, offering up a prayer for those who died on June 14, pledging not to let "their memory pass".

He said: "We pray for all that is going on to try to discover the truth of what happened.on that night and the time leading up to it.

"We pray for truth to be revealed, we pray for justice to be done, and we pray for reconciliation to happen.

"We pray for a future and a hope."

Many of those gathered shook hands with their neighbours in a show of solidarity - a community shattered but determined to come together and begin rebuilding their lives.

Deputy leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, Kim Taylor-Smith, attempted to address them, but was heckled and left shortly afterwards.

"Today we're not here to argue, we're here to remember the dead and the survivors so let's keep our respect, OK?," a relative of two people killed in the fire called out as tension flared.