Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit Donald Trump in Washington on Monday

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.

A statement from the prime minister's office said the leaders "look forward to discussing the unique relationship between Canada and the United States of America and how they will continue to work hard for middle-class Canadians and Americans, together".

More than 75% of Canada's exports go to the US.

Of the 50 US states, 35 count Canada as their leading export market.

Mr Trump has vowed to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

Canada's foreign minister warned the Trump administration on Wednesday that her country will retaliate if the US applies new tariffs.

Chrystia Freeland visited US secretary of state Rex Tillerson on Wednesday.

AP