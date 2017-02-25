Campaign posters for #Obama2017 are appearing in France

The French presidential election is just around the corner and an online campaign wants someone a bit different from this year’s candidates: Barack Obama.

According to its website, the campaign wants one million signatures on a petition to convince Obama to run in May, and it has put up posters all over Paris to get people involved.

The organiser, who only wished to be known as Antoine, told CNN: “We want to show that people are fed up with the politicians here. People are tired about it and they like this joke. It gives people a little fun amid all these scandals.”

Obviously Obama can’t serve the people of France as he isn’t a citizen, but they can dream, can’t they?
