Campaign posters for #Obama2017 are appearing in France

The French presidential election is just around the corner and an online campaign wants someone a bit different from this year’s candidates: Barack Obama.

#Obama2017, il reste le meilleur président au monde de mon vivant. #YesHeCan pic.twitter.com/euXJnArE28 — Mulundu tresor (@tresormulundu) February 22, 2017

According to its website, the campaign wants one million signatures on a petition to convince Obama to run in May, and it has put up posters all over Paris to get people involved.

#Obama2017 le monde à l'envers... Suis sûr qu'il peut gérer tranquillement la France vu qu'il a déjà géré 52 états pic.twitter.com/ywOBtrNLIJ — Abdoulaye Diallo (@moudiraldamas) February 22, 2017

The organiser, who only wished to be known as Antoine, told CNN: “We want to show that people are fed up with the politicians here. People are tired about it and they like this joke. It gives people a little fun amid all these scandals.”

Obviously Obama can’t serve the people of France as he isn’t a citizen, but they can dream, can’t they?