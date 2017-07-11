Buddhist monk convicted of abusing children in Germany

A Buddhist monk has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison after being found guilty of more than 25 counts of sexually abusing children in Germany.

The dpa news agency reported that the 62-year-old man was convicted in Bavaria's Augsburg state court of abusing seven children, aged four to 13, over a period of almost 15 years.

The monk, identified only as Hans D in line with German privacy laws, also took pornographic photos of some of his victims and authorities also found him in possession of other child pornography when he was arrested.

The man confessed to all of the accusations against him as his trial opened, meaning his victims were not needed to appear as witnesses.

AP