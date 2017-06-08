Bucharest backs 'baby bonus' to boost low birth rate

Romania's capital will soon offer cash awards for newborn babies in a bid to boost flagging birthrates there.

Bucharest city council voted to allocate 2,500 lei (€545) for each baby born in a city hospital, as long as at least one parent is a resident of the capital.

Romania has one of the steepest population declines in Europe, caused by a falling birthrate and migration, the city hall said.

Statisticians predict that by 2026, some 26% of the country's 19 million inhabitants will be over 65.

According to the National Institute for Statistics, some 21,150 babies were born in Bucharest in 2010, while some 19,250 babies were born there in 2015.

- PA