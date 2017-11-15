Brussels shooting suspect handed Syria case terrorism charges

A Frenchman accused of a deadly 2014 shooting at a Brussels Jewish museum has been handed preliminary terrorism charges in France today relating to a separate case in Syria.

Lawyer Francis Vuillemin said Mehdi Nemmouche was escorted under high security for "just a few hours" to Paris from Belgium - where he is currently being held - to face the French authorities.

The charges of "kidnapping and illegal sequestration with links to a terrorist enterprise" relate to allegations the 32-year-old was the jailer of four French journalists held in Syria between June 2013 and May 2014.

The lawyer said Nemmouche remained silent throughout.

Nemmouche is suspected of gunning down four people with an assault weapon in the Brussels museum in May 2014.

Meanwhile, the Paris prosecutor's office said the lone surviving suspect in the massacres in France in November 2015, Salah Abdeslam, went before a French judge in Paris today.

Abdeslam, 28, remained silent during the hearing into the attacks that left 130 dead in Paris and its suburbs, according to the Paris prosecutor's office.

Abdeslam is currently in prison in France and unlikely to face trial there for several years.