Brother of Manchester bomber released; Benefit fund reaches €10.2m

The brother of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi has been released without charge by police.

Salman Abedi pictured on CCTV on the night of the attack

Ismail Abedi was arrested in Whalley Range, Manchester, on May 23, a day after the terror attack on Manchester Arena which killed 22 people including children.

Ten men remain in custody in connection with the attack.

Another eight people have been released without charge.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund has reached £10.2 million following Sunday's benefit concert headlined by Ariana Grande.

Donations from more than 450,000 people during the One Love Manchester event raised an additional £2.7 million for the fund, said British Red Cross.

Viewers and audience members contributed £2.1 million through SMS donations as they texted "LOVE" to 70507 to give £5.

Online donations contributed an additional £600,000, said the charity.

The campaign was created by Manchester City Council and British Red Cross with the support of the Manchester Evening News to raise money for those injured or bereaved as a result of the Manchester Arena attack a fortnight ago.

Proceeds from the ticket sales of the concert at Lancashire Cricket Club's Emirates Old Trafford ground, which also featured Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Liam Gallagher, will also go to the appeal.

The concert was shown in 50 countries around the world and streamed via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.