Brother of Las Vegas mass killer helping investigators in search for motive

The brother of a man who killed dozens of people at a Las Vegas country music festival has arrived in Nevada to help investigators work out the gunman's motives and to retrieve the body.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Eric Paddock arrived in town late on Saturday for hours of interviews with FBI agents, a police detective, a profiler and a psychologist.

Stephen Paddock opened fire on October 1 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds.

Authorities so far have struggled to find a motive.

Eric Paddock of Florida said he wants to help investigators get into his brother's mindset.

He also told the newspaper that he will retrieve his brother's body and have it cremated.

AP