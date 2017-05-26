Broadcaster Katie Hopkins to leave LBC 'immediately', days after 'final solution' tweet

Controversial broadcaster Katie Hopkins and LBC have agreed that she will leave the radio station “immediately”, LBC has said.

They have parted company in the same week that she called for a “final solution” following the Manchester attack, which saw 22 people killed and dozens injured after a suicide bomber detonated a device as concert-goers left the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Katie hosted a weekly show every Sunday on the station.

Katie Hopkins (Philip Toscano/PA)

An LBC spokesman said: “LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately.”

Katie, a former Apprentice contestant and now a columnist and broadcaster, caused outrage earlier this week with a tweet that appeared to reference the term used by the Nazis for the Holocaust.

The now-deleted tweet, made in the hours after the explosion, read: “22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Machester (sic).”

LBC and Katie Hopkins have agreed that Katie will leave LBC effective immediately. — LBC (@LBC) May 26, 2017

Complaints were made to the Metropolitan Police about Katie’s tweet.

A spokesman for the Met said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that a complaint has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday, May 23, in relation to a tweet published on the same day.

“As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers.”

The police have been contacted for an update.

Katie is currently employed by MailOnline as a columnist.

22 dead - number rising. Schofield. Don't you even dare. Do not be part of the problem. We need a true solution. #ManchesterArena — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 23, 2017

The 42-year-old is known for being an outspoken commentator on far-ranging topics from terrorism and Islam, to children’s names and obesity.

She has also appeared on reality TV programmes I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, as well as fronting her own programmes on TLC entitled If Katie Hopkins Ruled The World and My Fat Story.

Following LBC’s announcement, Katie has posted on Twitter but has not referenced her departure.

Katie, an avid tweeter, has said she is writing a MailOnline column about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Katie Hopkins (Ian West/PA)

After removing her initial tweet, Katie posted an amended version.

She wrote: “22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be part of the problem. We need a true solution.”

Katie added in another post: “typo / wording amended”.