Briton arrested in Majorca over bogus food poisoning claims

A Briton suspected of encouraging holidaymakers to submit bogus food poisoning claims has been arrested in Majorca.

The Spanish Civil Guard said it had arrested one person and questioned another on Friday, according to reports.

The arrest is believed to be the first of its kind in Spain and comes a month after the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated its travel advice for Britons visiting the country. It said there had been a rise in claims and warned tourists that anyone submitting false claims would face legal action.

The FCO has confirmed it is speaking to Spanish authorities following the arrest.

Investigations by the Mail on Sunday have found rogue firms in the UK are encouraging Britons to make fake claims for thousands of pounds.

The paper reported tour operators in Majorca have seen a 700% rise in complaints of stomach problems and that the Spanish hotel owners' association, the FEHR, estimates 90% of those are bogus.

The FCO advice said: "There have been reports of an increase in holidaymakers being encouraged to submit a claim for personal injury if they have experienced gastric illness during their stay."

It continues: "You should only consider pursuing a complaint or claim if you have genuinely suffered from injury or illness. If you make a false or fraudulent claim, you may face legal proceedings in the UK or Spain."

A spokeswoman for the FCO said: "We are in contact with local authorities following the arrest of a British national in Majorca."