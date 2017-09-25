British woman dies after attack by pack of stray dogs in Greece

A British national has died in Greece after reportedly being attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

The 62-year-old was named locally as Celia Hollingworth.

She was reported missing on Thursday after walking back to her accommodation in Maroneia in the northern part of the country following a visit to a nearby archaeological site.

The Telegraph say that she tried to contact her relatives in London after being attacked by the wild animals but she lost signal on her phone.

She was found two days later by an emergency rescue team.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in contact with Greek police in relation to a British woman missing in northern Greece since Thursday.

"We are also providing consular assistance to her family."
