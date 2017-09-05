British royal couple awarded damages over topless pictures of Kate Middleton in French media
05/09/2017 - 13:32:07Back to World Home
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been awarded €103,000 in damages following the publication of topless photographs of Kate almost five years ago.
France's Closer Magazine was ordered to pay €100,000 at a Paris court over the long-lens images of Kate sunbathing on a terrace, after it was ruled they had breached her privacy.
The photos, taken as Kate holidayed with the Duke at a private chateau in Provence, southern France, adorned the front and inside pages of the publication in September 2012.
Presiding judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin also instructed regional newspaper La Provence, which printed images of the Duchess in her swimwear, to pay €3,000 in damages during the hearing at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre.
Today's judgment follows the trial of six people - including three photographers - linked to Closer Magazine and La Provence, which began in May.
The judge convicted all six defendants of charges relating to the taking and publication of the images.
Join the conversation - comment here