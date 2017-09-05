British royal couple awarded damages over topless pictures of Kate Middleton in French media

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been awarded €103,000 in damages following the publication of topless photographs of Kate almost five years ago.

France's Closer Magazine was ordered to pay €100,000 at a Paris court over the long-lens images of Kate sunbathing on a terrace, after it was ruled they had breached her privacy.

The photos, taken as Kate holidayed with the Duke at a private chateau in Provence, southern France, adorned the front and inside pages of the publication in September 2012.

Presiding judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin also instructed regional newspaper La Provence, which printed images of the Duchess in her swimwear, to pay €3,000 in damages during the hearing at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre.

Today's judgment follows the trial of six people - including three photographers - linked to Closer Magazine and La Provence, which began in May.

The judge convicted all six defendants of charges relating to the taking and publication of the images.