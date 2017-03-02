British police investigate claims 'pupils took ecstasy on way to school'

A police investigation has been launched in England after a group of high school students reportedly took ecstasy on their way to classes.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said officers were investigating "drugs issues" at St James' Catholic High School in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport, after a report was received on Tuesday.

The Manchester Evening News reported the pupils were understood to have taken ecstasy pills known as Teddy Bears.

Head teacher Tim Beesley told the newspaper: "We can confirm that there has been an incident this week where a small number of students have taken a recreational drug on their way to school - this is currently under investigation.

"Our substance abuse policy states that any student found in possession of drugs or alcohol, or engaged in supplying drugs or alcohol, may face permanent exclusion.

"Whenever we are made aware of any concerns regarding our students we have a duty of care to notify parents or carers, and offer whatever support we can, including agencies such as MOSAIC (Stockport Young Peoples Drug and Alcohol Service).

"We remain committed to enabling all students to study in a school environment entirely free of recreational drugs and the misuse of alcohol."

The police spokesman said: "Shortly before 4.45pm on Tuesday 28 February police received a report of drugs issues at a school on St James' Way.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."