British police appeal for witnesses of hit and run on pedestrian crossing

British police are hunting a driver whose car struck a man on a scooter on a pedestrian crossing, before reversing and driving off.

Essex Police have released CCTV footage of the incident in Clacton-on-Sea, England.

The 22-year-old victim, who is seen looking both ways before stepping on to the zebra crossing, was taken to Colchester Hospital with minor injuries.

Passers-by are seen stopping to help the man, who was thrown from the bonnet of the light green Ford Focus and left writhing in pain in the road with his scooter beside him.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the hit-and-run incident which happened at around 1.15pm on Saturday.
