British man who threw acid through car window admits causing grievous bodily harm

A man in the UK who seriously injured an aspiring model and her cousin when he threw acid at them through a car window has admitted intentionally causing the pair grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Resham Khan and Jameel Muhktar suffered scars on their faces and bodies after the assault on Ms Khan's 21st birthday in Beckton, east London.

John Tomlin, 25, of Colman Road, Canning Town, appeared in the dock at Snaresbrook Crown Court today with tattooed tear stains on his cheeks.

Tomlin, wearing navy trousers and a blue and white T-shirt, previously pleaded guilty to two lesser charges, and on Monday admitted two counts of intending to cause GBH.

The cousins had had "no previous dealings" with their attacker, Judge Sheelagh Canavan said, adding that the attack was "somewhat random".

Both victims suffered horrific face and neck injuries in the incident which took place in Tollgate Road at 9.13am on Wednesday June 21.

In the days afterwards Ms Khan said: "I'm devastated. I keep wondering if my life will ever be the same."

Mr Muhktar said he felt "emotionally wrecked" and "in continuous pain".

Tomlin, whose family were in court, spoke to confirm his name and enter his plea.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 26 to be sentenced.

Ms Khan's mother Yasmin was in court in the morning but was not present to hear Tomlin's plea.