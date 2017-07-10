British journalist quizzed by police in Dubai after death of wife

A British man is being questioned by police in Dubai following the death of his wife.

Francis Matthew, editor-at-large of Gulf News, was arrested after the death of Jane Matthew, 62, last week, it was reported.

A Foreign Office spokesman confirmed a British national died in Dubai on July 4 and said support is being provided to the family.

"We are also providing support to a British national detained in Dubai," the spokesman added.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, editor-in-chief of Gulf News, said in a statement that he would not speculate on the death.

"We are shocked and saddened at this tragedy," he added.

"Francis is in police custody and we have no comments to offer. Neither police nor the prosecution has made a statement. The authorities are investigating her death.

"Francis was editor of the paper from 1995 to 2005. He is a well-respected journalist, known for his keen insight into the Middle East.

"Both Francis and Jane have played a very active role in the British expatriate community over the past 30 years.

"We pray to the Almighty that her soul rests in peace and that the family is given the strength and patience to overcome this very difficult situation.

"Gulf News's thoughts and prayers are with the family. We request that the family be given the privacy they need to cope with their grief."