British Govt to debate 'high heels at work' petition

A bid to make it illegal for companies in the UK to require women to wear high heels at work will be debated by MPs in less than two weeks' time, the British Government has said.

An e-petition which received more than 150,000 signatures calling on ministers to outlaw such workplace dress code rules so that women can wear flat, formal shoes if they want to, will be discussed on March 6.

The petition labels current formal work dress codes as "out-dated and sexist".

British Commons Leader David Lidington confirmed the debate will take place in Westminster Hall as he told MPs on Thursday the scheduled parliamentary business for the weeks ahead.

The petition was launched by London receptionist Nicola Thorp who was sent home from work after refusing to wear high heels.

Some 152,000 people backed Ms Thorp's call and the petition prompted the Petitions Committee and Women and Equalities Committee to conduct a joint review of workplace dress codes.

The report found examples of female employees being told to dye their hair blonde, wear revealing outfits and to constantly reapply make-up.

The Government has already responded to the petition.

In a statement it said: "Company dress codes must be reasonable and must make equivalent requirements for men and women.

"This is the law and employers must abide by it."