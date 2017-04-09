British father killed in Stockholm terror attack was 'talented and caring'

A British father who was killed in the Stockholm terror attack has been described as a "talented, compassionate and caring" person.

Chris Bevington, 41, was one of four people who died when a lorry mowed down pedestrians in a busy shopping district of the Swedish capital on Friday.

A statement from his father John Bevington said: "We are all devastated by the untimely and tragic death of our talented, compassionate and caring son Chris.

"A wonderful husband, son, father, brother and close friend to many. The family requests absolute privacy at this incredibly difficult time to mourn his passing in peace."

Of the other three who died, one was Belgian and two were Swedish.

The suspected attacker, arrested on Friday, is a 39-year-old asylum seeker from Uzbekistan who had his application for residency rejected last year, according to Swedish police.

The force have revealed the man was known to authorities some years ago but as "a more marginal character".

At a press conference on Sunday they said he was sympathetic to extremist groups and had been sought by authorities for deportation.

Authorities added that they had arrested a second suspect and questioned more than 500 people in the investigation so far.

Ten of the 15 victims injured in the attack are still being treated in hospital, four of whom remain in a serious condition. Two of those are in intensive care.

One child was injured but not seriously, a spokeswoman for Stockholm County Council confirmed.

Following the rampage Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven said "everything indicates that this is a terrorist attack" and later vowed he would not give in to attempts to destroy democracy.

Theresa May pledged solidarity with the country in the wake of what she described as a "terrible attack" and said "the UK stands firmly by Sweden's side".

The latest outrage inflicted on the continent came just two weeks after similar tactics were used to attack London, when Muslim convert Khalid Masood drove into crowds on Westminster Bridge.

The bloodshed also bore hallmarks of attacks seen in Nice and Berlin last year.