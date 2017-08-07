British family looking for water when mum shot in Brazilian flavela

A British family were reportedly looking for water when they were shot at in Brazil, leaving the mother wounded.

Local media named the injured victim as Eloise Dixon, and said she had been with her partner and their three children at the time.

The family were travelling in Angra dos Reis, a popular coastal holiday destination about 90 miles from Rio de Janeiro, police said.

British tourist Eloise Dixon who was shot twice while in a car in Brazil

A language mix-up saw them directed to the Agua Santa neighbourhood, which translates to Holy Water, local press said.

Authorities said a group approached the car at a favela and apparently told the family to get out and then opened fire.

A police statement said the woman was hit in the abdomen and was being treated in hospital.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in touch with the local authorities in Angra dos Reis, Brazil, following reports of the shooting of a British national."