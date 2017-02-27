Britain's Got Talent finalist got vulnerable boy drunk at his flat, court told

A dancer who reached the final of Britain's Got Talent got a vulnerable teenage boy drunk and "in a state" at his flat, a court has heard.

Leeroy Bailey - whose dance troupe starred in the ITV talent show's first series in 2007 - is said by prosecutors to have plied the child with strong vodka and beer.

But the teenager had a bad reaction to the alcohol and had to be taken to hospital by paramedics called by 35-year-old Bailey, Warwick Crown Court heard.

Bailey, whose talent show troupe Kombat Breakers lost in the television show final to Paul Potts, denies cruelty to a child by exposing the boy to alcohol.

Opening the case on Monday, Jonathan Eley, prosecuting said Bailey had known the youngster a while and invited him around "to play on the PlayStation or watch a film" in 2016.

He alleged that Bailey had "supplied" alcohol to the youngster, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Mr Eley said: "That alcohol was vodka and beer, mixed."

He added: "The victim was not used to drinking and had a reaction to this.

"He vomited and vomited - and vomited that much that Mr Bailey was so concerned, that when the victim asked for an ambulance to be called he did.

"When the ambulance paramedics arrived they found the teenager in the bathroom in his boxers being sick into the toilet."

The jury of seven men and five women heard the alleged victim told police he had taken off his own tracksuit because he "didn't want to sick on it".

Mr Eley said the paramedics were so concerned about the boy that he was taken to hospital where he stayed overnight under observation.

The prosecutor added: "The teenager would not know what his limits were, would not know how strong alcohol - like vodka - was and could easily overdose on alcohol that evening whilst in the care and responsibility of Leeroy Bailey."

Mr Eley went on: "The defendant says he is not guilty.

"In a nutshell, he's effectively plying a teenager with alcohol, strong spirits and beer, and he ended up in a state."

He claimed that Bailey had allowed a situation where there was "significant potential" for the boy to have ended up with "alcohol poisoning".

Mr Eley claimed that Bailey initially "implied" to police during interview that the boy had turned up drunk at his address in Coventry.

Bailey is then said to have told officers he had vodka and beer in his kitchen fridge, and that the victim "went to the kitchen two or three times" while he was watching a movie.

Mr Eley added: "Eventually, he (Bailey) was to accept offering the teenager alcohol in the sense 'it's there, help yourself' but claimed he did not physically hand it over."

The trial, expected to last two days, continues.