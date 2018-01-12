Britain First supporter to be sentenced after driving van at curry house owner

A Britain First supporter who gave a Nazi salute, shouted "white power" and drove at a curry house owner will be sentenced later.

White van driver Marek Zakrocki, 48, threatened to "kill a Muslim" before launching his attack outside Spicy Night in north-west London, on the anniversary of the Brexit vote.

Zakrocki, who was originally charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and battering his wife.

He could be facing jail when he appears at the Old Bailey to be sentenced by Judge Anthony Leonard QC.

Opening the facts of the case last month, prosecutor Denis Barry said: "Mr Zakrocki had plainly, during the course of that afternoon, had far too much to drink.

"During the course of that evening he assaulted his wife, drove off in his work vehicle, insulted a series of passers-by and then drove his vehicle at the owner of a curry house, breaking the window of the restaurant.

"It's plain that his conduct is very likely to have been motivated by his views about our diverse society."

Earlier on June 23 last year, Zakrocki had got drunk on wine, grabbed his wife Ewa Zakrocka's arm and threatened to "kill people" and himself.

During a rampage around Harrow, he made a Nazi salute, pushed an unknown Asian man and shouted "white power, white power".

He was also heard to say: "I'm going to kill a Muslim. I'm doing it for Britain.

"This is how I'm going to help the country. You people cannot do anything."

The Polish-born window fitter ended up outside the Spicy Night restaurant, blocking the road with his van.

Following an altercation in the street, he started the engine and aimed the vehicle at restaurant owner Kamal Ahmed.

The court heard he used the van as a weapon against Mr Ahmed and twice mounted the pavement.

He was driving at 5mph and was effectively trying to pin Mr Ahmed against the restaurant window, which smashed.

Because of the increased state of alert at the time, armed officers arrested Zakrocki in a "hard stop".

Police found a Nazi coin in his pocket and a stash of Britain First flyers and newspapers at his home in Harrow.

In interview, he appeared to be "fixated" by Muslims and said he had made donations to Britain First.

Mr Barry said the defendant appeared to have a history of depressive illness and alcohol problems.

He told the court that Britain First, formed by members of the BNP, was anti-Muslim and held views that were regarded by most people as "very extreme indeed".

Charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and having a knife in Northolt Road, Harrow, were ordered to lie on file.

