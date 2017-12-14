'Britain First' leader arrested in connection with Belfast rally

The leader of the far-right group 'Britain First' has been arrested in connection with a rally held in Belfast during the summer.

Paul Golding was detained as he arrived at Belfast Magistrates Court this morning.

Meanwhile, the group's deputy leader has been re-arrested in Belfast after appearing in Court.

Jayda Fransen is accused of behaviour intended or likely to stir up hatred following a speech in the City in August criticizing Islam.

The 31-year-old from Anerley in south-east London, has been ordered not to go within 500 metres of demonstrations in Northern Ireland as part of her bail.

However, a judge did not impose restrictions on her use of social media. - despite concerns raised by police.

Fransen was re-arrested leaving court in relation to a video posted online near a Belfast peace wall yesterday.